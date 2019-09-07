|
Sarah Grace Gibbs Ott
Knoxville - Ott, Sarah Grace Gibbs (104) passed away peacefully while at Beverly Park Place on September 5, 2019 and was greeted by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and reunited with her husband Reverend A. L. Ott. She was born April 21, 1915 in Tifton, Georgia to parents Warren Enoch Gibbs and Catherine Corrine McCranie. Her great-great-great grandfather was the founder of the Gibbs Community in Knox County. Grace was preceded in death by her two children, August Leo Ott, Jr. and Margaret Katherine (Kay) Atkins. She is survived by her son-in-law Joe Atkins (Vicky), four grandsons: Augie Ott (Kimberly), Ken Ott (Suzanne), Chris Atkins (Jennifer) and Kerry Atkins, two granddaughters: Rebecca Brewer and Michelle Brewer Hettiaratchi, several great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She graduated from Valdosta State College and earned her Masters Degree from the University of Georgia. She was a reading specialist, teacher, a prolific artist, reader and world traveler. Even with failing eyesight, she loved to listen to books on tape. Her zeal for life, a challenging exercise program, regular worship services and helping others was the motivation that kept her going. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church and past member of the Buffat Heights Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday, September 9, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. She will be buried in Ft. Pierce, Florida next to her late husband. She asked for only a short graveside service to include the reading of Psalm 121 and Psalm 23. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel is handling all of the arrangements. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019