Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Glenwood Cemetery
Sarah Graham Price Obituary
Sarah Graham Price

Knoxville, TN

Sarah Graham Price age 86, of Knoxville, passed away on April 12, 2019.

Sarah was the daughter of the late Robert Albert Graham and Willie Mae Laster Graham.

She was one of seven children. All of her six siblings passed on before her.

She was the wife of John Dennis Price, Jr. They were married for 64 years.

Sarah is survived by her children, Ann Marie (Edwin) Bingham, Gary Dennis Price, and Randall Lee (Charlotte) Price and her grandsons, Robert Graham (Kimmi) Price and William McClain Price.

Before she married, Sarah worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C. She made friends there with whom she remained close throughout her life.

She also worked for the Knoxville Public School System for many years, primarily at Lincoln Park Elementary School.

Sarah was a highly accomplished seamstress. She also was a voracious reader and she instilled a love for reading in all her children.

Sarah was a member of Lincoln Park Baptist Church. She served the church in any way she could, teaching Sunday School, working in the church office, and doing anything else that she was asked to do.

Family will receive friends 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary followed by a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. with Rev. John Holland and Rev. Trey Black officiating.

Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Thursday at Glenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service and interment. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to Lincoln Park Baptist Church, 830 Chickamauga Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Price's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
