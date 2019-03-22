Services
Sarah Jade Paiva McCauley Obituary
Sarah Jade Paiva McCauley

Knoxville, TN

Sarah "Jade" Paiva McCauley, born January 4th, 1990 of Knoxville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 29. She was a member of Thompson Settlement Baptist Church in Jonesville, VA and was currently attending Pathways Church in Knoxville, TN. Jade was a graduate of Seymour High School, Class of 2008 and Walter State Community College. Everyone that knew Jade would say that she never met a stranger. She was outgoing and the first one to say hello. Her laugh and smile were so

contagious that even her presence would light up a room. Jade was an incredible wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter, and friend whose love was unconditional and continues to be with us daily. She was born to be a mother and the love and bond she shared with Jacob will never surpass any other. For this is not good-bye but simply a see you later.

Jade will forever be remembered and sadly missed by her husband and best friend, Jonathan Paiva and their precious son, Jacob David; by her parents, Joe and Janet McCauley; grandmothers, Sarah Minor and Josephine McCauley; father and mother-in-law, David and Priscilla Paiva; sister-in-law, Kelli (Brad) and son Westin; aunt and uncles, David and Jackie Minor, Brenda and David Fleming, Marianne and Todd Berner, Lisa Green, Ronnie Swaggerty, Gary and Brenda Swaggerty, Charles and Margorie Swaggerty, Rick and Suzanne Swaggerty, and Mike and Robin Perry. She will also be remembered by

numerous cousins and loving friends. Funeral service 7 PM Friday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Pastor Steven Neff

officiating. Interment 1 PM Saturday at Snodgrass-Minor Cemetery in Jonesville, VA. The family will receive friends 4-7 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019
