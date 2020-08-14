Sarah Jane Frazier
Sevierville - Sarah Jane Frazier, age 73, of Sevierville passed away on Thursday August 13, 2020. She was a member of McMahan Missionary Baptist Church, and retired from McDonald's after twenty seven years. Preceded in death by father, Author Frazier; mother and step-father, Lillie Kirby Adams and Arnold Adams; brothers, Sherman Frazier, Tommy Frazier, Bill Adams; and sister, Becky Cox. She is survived by brothers, Buck Adams and Harrison Frazier; sister, Debora Doyle; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Ruth Matthews and Greg Ogle. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday August 17, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Tim Turley officiating. Interment services will be private. Online guest register is available at www.rosemortuary.com
