1/1
Sarah Jane Frazier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Jane Frazier

Sevierville - Sarah Jane Frazier, age 73, of Sevierville passed away on Thursday August 13, 2020. She was a member of McMahan Missionary Baptist Church, and retired from McDonald's after twenty seven years. Preceded in death by father, Author Frazier; mother and step-father, Lillie Kirby Adams and Arnold Adams; brothers, Sherman Frazier, Tommy Frazier, Bill Adams; and sister, Becky Cox. She is survived by brothers, Buck Adams and Harrison Frazier; sister, Debora Doyle; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Ruth Matthews and Greg Ogle. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday August 17, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Tim Turley officiating. Interment services will be private. Online guest register is available at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved