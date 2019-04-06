|
|
Sarah Jane Hand Watson
Knoxville, TN
Sarah Jane Hand Watson, age 84, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 and is now joyfully reunited with Ken, her husband of 58 years before his passing. She was born to the late John and Maude Hand on October 8, 1934 in Damascus, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, her four siblings and the love of her life, her late husband Harold Kenneth (Ken) Watson in 2011. A loving mother and homemaker. Sarah was a remarkable cook and baker and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends throughout her life, most especially during the holidays. For many years, she collected a large library of cookbooks and still loved to read cookbooks and cooking magazines even though she was no longer able to
navigate the kitchen. She loved her family and friends very much and they gave her great joy. She was a member of Norwood Methodist Church for 57 years and served for many years with the United Methodist Women. Remaining to mourn her passing and to honor her life include her four children and their families. Daughters, Debbie Watson and Denise (Terry) Walton. Sons, Don (Penny) Watson and Doug Watson. Grandchildren, Marcus (Hollie) Watson, Madison (Victoria) Watson, Kenneth Michael Watson, Marshall Walton and Fiancee Alison Stonecipher, Sarah McKenzie (Clint) Cooney, Kary (Jonathan) Pickard. Great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Amelia Watson and Nolan and Cooper Pickard. The family wishes to thank their employers for showing patience and understanding during our caregiving activities for several years. Thank you to KUB, City of Knoxville, United HealthCare and TeamHealth. The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 pm Sunday, April 7, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 pm with David Walton and Rev. Don Ferguson
officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 pm Monday April 8, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers Marcus Watson, Michael Watson, Madison Watson, Marshall Walton, Clint Cooney, and Jonathan Pickard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation at (http://patsummitt.org/) or the Knoxville Regional Office of the . Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019