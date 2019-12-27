|
|
Sarah-Jane Teague
Knoxville - Sarah-Jane Teague, age 78, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away on December 26, 2019. She was born in Miami Beach, FL and lived most of her life in Hilton Head, SC and Knoxville, TN where she attended Bearden High School. Sarah-Jane worked as an administrative assistant at the University of TN and several other local businesses.
She always loved and cherished children and exuded kindness toward others throughout her life. She was creative and loved music and singing. She led the Children's Choir and worked in the nursery at First Baptist Church of Concord in Knoxville. She also worked in the daycare and afterschool program at the First Baptist Church in Hilton Head Island, SC. She had a love for and gift of making things grow. This love transcended gardening, children, grandchildren, and friendships. God graced her with a sweet and gentle spirit which she retained even unto death and throughout her battle with Alzheimer's. We extend a special thank you to her newest of friends, all the staff and residents of The Courtyards of Oak Ridge, TN.
Sarah-Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. G. Edward Sakrison of Knoxville, TN.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald "Ron" D. Teague; brothers, Tim Sakrison and Paul Sakrison; son, Matt Peters of Knoxville, TN; daughters, Lynn and Matthew Grabeel of Knoxville, TN and Janette Lea and F. Michael Shofner of Wartrace, TN; stepson, Jeff and Tammy Teague of Elizabethton, TN; stepdaughter, Jennifer and J. Eddie Haley, Jr., of Fort Mill, SC; grandchildren, Ben and Maddie Peters, Kayla (Grabeel) and Austin McLaughlin, Cody and Kelsey Grabeel, Tucker S. Shofner, Bay G. Shofner, Michalea G. Shofner, Reef D. Shofner, Natalia E. Shofner, Chris and Ariel Teague, Annette Teague, Brandon and Paige Campbell, Caroline and Daniel Pace, Melissa A. McNeil, Trey and M. Blake Haley; great-grandchildren, Malacai, William, and Sofia McLaughlin, Audrey Rooff and Knox Teague, Parker Anderson and Connor Campbell, and Erin and Meredith Pace.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with the Funeral Service to follow with Rev. Tim Earl of Central Baptist Church of Bearden officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019