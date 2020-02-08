|
Sarah Kathaleen Blue Jackson
Knoxville - Sarah Kathaleen Blue Jackson, age 77, passed away peacefully at home January 29, 2020.
Born March 16, 1942 to Ollie Collins and Ralph True Blue in Morristown, TN.
Faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church and enjoyed spending her time at the Wesley House.
Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Ollie Blue; husband, David Jackson; sons, Andre Jackson and Bernard Demario Murphy; sisters, Mildred Kirk, Betty Smith, Daveline Austin; brother, Charles Blue.
Survived by daughters, Chandra Jackson, Vanessa (Eyan) Sewell, Nelsina (Bruce B.) Murphy; son, Dwight Jackson (CA); 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; sister, Marva Anderson; brother, Jessie Blue and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Family will receive friends, 12:00-12:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 12:30 p.m., Rev. Dr. Joseph Smith, Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020