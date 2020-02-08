Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Kathaleen Blue Jackson


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Kathaleen Blue Jackson Obituary
Sarah Kathaleen Blue Jackson

Knoxville - Sarah Kathaleen Blue Jackson, age 77, passed away peacefully at home January 29, 2020.

Born March 16, 1942 to Ollie Collins and Ralph True Blue in Morristown, TN.

Faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church and enjoyed spending her time at the Wesley House.

Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Ollie Blue; husband, David Jackson; sons, Andre Jackson and Bernard Demario Murphy; sisters, Mildred Kirk, Betty Smith, Daveline Austin; brother, Charles Blue.

Survived by daughters, Chandra Jackson, Vanessa (Eyan) Sewell, Nelsina (Bruce B.) Murphy; son, Dwight Jackson (CA); 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; sister, Marva Anderson; brother, Jessie Blue and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Family will receive friends, 12:00-12:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 12:30 p.m., Rev. Dr. Joseph Smith, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -