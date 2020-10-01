1/1
Sarah Katherine Ward
Sarah Katherine Ward

Corryton - Sarah Katherine Ward of Corryton, also known to many as Kat, Katy, or Ms. Katherine, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 29, after months of struggling with a number of health-related issues. She was tired, and in the end, it was obvious she was simply in a hurry to get to Heaven. She was 89.

Katherine lived to love on people. She was affectionately known for her many talents of sewing, cooking, catering, decorating, and gardening. Her hands were rarely still. One of her greatest joys was entertaining and providing for others. Her home and heart were always open. As a life-long member of Fairview Baptist Church, Corryton, her faith stood strong and never faltered.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents, George & Anna Major; brother Ralph Major, and sister Mae Majors. Left to continue her legacy are her sons and their families, Mike & Kelli Ward of Corryton, and Major & Michelle Ward of Powell; Grandchildren, Alison and Jacob Mitchell, David and Kelsea Ward, Jon Ward, and Logan & Cameron Ward; seven great-grandchildren; Sister, Georgia "Twistie" Johnson and husband Johnny; many nieces, nephews, special friends, and neighbors, all of whom she loved tremendously. The family would also like to say a special "thank you" to the caregivers that loved on her during her last few weeks. Pam, Rhonda, Marquetta, and Brenda: Katherine wanted to spend her final days at home, and your love and compassion helped transition her into eternal home peacefully and on her terms. For that we are forever grateful.

Friends may call at their convenience Saturday, October 3, from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm. Receiving of friends will be on Sunday, October 4 from 3:00 until 5:00 pm. The family asks that you please be conscious of masking and social distancing during this time. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10:30 am Monday, October 5 for a procession to Greenwood Cemetery in time for an 11:00 graveside service and interment led by Pastor Jeff LaBorg. Anyone who would like to say a few words of remembrance are invited to do so. The sons and grandsons will carry their mother and grandmother to her final earthly resting place.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Katherine's name to Fairview Baptist Church's "Standing on the Promises" Building Fund, a project that was dear to her heart. Tributes may be mailed to Fairview Baptist Church, 7424 Fairview Road, Corryton, TN 37721.

Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City, is serving the family and in charge of all arrangements.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
