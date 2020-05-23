|
|
Sarah McGinnis
Washburn -
Sarah Jane McGinnis, 85, of Washburn, TN passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, May 22, 2020. Sarah accepted the Lord as her Savior when she was an eleven year old girl. She was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church. Sarah was known for her generosity, work ethic, and love for her family and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her son Gregory (JB) McGinnis; her parents George and Bertie Lay; her brothers Earl, James, J.P., Lloyd (Bucky), J.W., Eugene, and Larry; her sisters Luretta, Eula, Nancy, and Geneva.
Sarah is survived by her husband, of 61 years, Gerald McGinnis; son Tim McGinnis and wife Portia; daughter-in-law Tika McGinnis; brothers Amon and Hoyle; sisters Phyllis and Dorothy; her grandchildren Jessica Farmer and husband Stephen, Matt McGinnis and wife Alicia, Haley Garland and husband John, Brooke McGinnis and fiancé Josh Thompson, Michalia Fisher and husband Davis, and Landon McGinnis; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who she loved dearly. Our nanny was an incredible woman and will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be provided by Smith Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge TN. The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, May 24th from 5-7 pm with funeral following. The graveside service will be held at Cleveland Cemetery in Washburn Monday, May 25th at 10 am.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020