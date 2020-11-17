Sarah Nell Freeman



Sarah Nell Freeman, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home in Knoxville, TN on November 15, 2020 surrounded by family. Sarah was born on July 15, 1935 in Rayle, GA to the late Willie and Inell Gresham.



Sarah is preceded in death by daughter, Marilyn Freeman Parker, grandson, George Freeman III, and granddaughter, Amanda McDowell, brothers, Willie Frank Gresham and Joe L. Gresham Sr., sister, Elizabeth Gray,



She leaves to cherish her memories four daughters: Doris (Ron) Freeman-Hull, Arlease McDowell, Carolyn Blakely, and Brenda (Liston)Moore Wallace; son, George Freeman Jr., 15 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren; sisters, Louise Lowensk and Geneva Britton; brothers, Dolph (Janice) Gresham and Charlie Gresham, aunt, Mary Simmons, uncle, Enoch Bush, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A special thank you to Covenant Hospice and two caregivers; Carmen Wilson and Alberta Ladd



Open visitation will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10am to 8pm at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary, 2823 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Knoxville, TN 37914. Masks should be worn and social distancing will be enforced. Family graveside ceremony will be Friday, November 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and friends may view the service on Jarnigan's Facebook page and YouTube Channel. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be sent to The Golden Agers, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1807 Dandridge Ave. Knoxville, TN 37915. Final arrangements by Jarnigan and Son Mortuary.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store