Sarah Olivia King
Sarah Olivia King, departed this life November 5th. Born February 28, 1944 to the late Bertha B. & Henry B. Green Sr. Preceded in death by husband Napoleon B. King and son Kenneth B. King. Brothers Henry B. Green Jr, Alozono A. Green and William J. Green.
She loved reading and her favorite Motown group was The Temptations. Her favorite color was red. She loved working Crossword puzzles with an ink pen. She loved spending time with family. She worked at Alpha Industries/Valley Apparel for over 45 years.
Survived by daughter Natalie C. King. Grandchildren Brianna K. and Brooke L. & Braxton D. King. Four great-grandchildren.
Sisters- Mable R. Jones, Cora A. Holley, Elizabeth A. Waymon.
Brother- James G. Chandler, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:30-5 p.m. with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 5 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel with Rev.Sidney Davis Jr. officiating. Covid restrictions will be in place and mandated. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com
