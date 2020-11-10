1/1
Sarah Olivia King
1944 - 2020
Sarah Olivia King

Sarah Olivia King, departed this life November 5th. Born February 28, 1944 to the late Bertha B. & Henry B. Green Sr. Preceded in death by husband Napoleon B. King and son Kenneth B. King. Brothers Henry B. Green Jr, Alozono A. Green and William J. Green.

She loved reading and her favorite Motown group was The Temptations. Her favorite color was red. She loved working Crossword puzzles with an ink pen. She loved spending time with family. She worked at Alpha Industries/Valley Apparel for over 45 years.

Survived by daughter Natalie C. King. Grandchildren Brianna K. and Brooke L. & Braxton D. King. Four great-grandchildren.

Sisters- Mable R. Jones, Cora A. Holley, Elizabeth A. Waymon.

Brother- James G. Chandler, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:30-5 p.m. with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 5 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel with Rev.Sidney Davis Jr. officiating. Covid restrictions will be in place and mandated. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:30 - 05:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 8, 2020
With deepest sympathy and condolences
Cleta Ogle
Coworker
