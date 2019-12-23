|
|
Sarah Pearl Scott
Sarah Pearl Scott- departed this life, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Island Home Health and Rehab.
Survivors, daughter, Gloria Tanner; granddaughters, Arlene (Cordell) Sherman, Donna Haworth, Betty Haworth; grandson, Michael Haworth; several great great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life, 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Church of the Savior, 934 N. Weisgarber Road, Knox, TN 37909, Pastor John Gill, Officiating.
Notice by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019