Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Church of the Savior
934 N. Weisgarber Road
Knox, TN
Sarah Pearl Scott

Sarah Pearl Scott

Sarah Pearl Scott- departed this life, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Island Home Health and Rehab.

Survivors, daughter, Gloria Tanner; granddaughters, Arlene (Cordell) Sherman, Donna Haworth, Betty Haworth; grandson, Michael Haworth; several great great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life, 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Church of the Savior, 934 N. Weisgarber Road, Knox, TN 37909, Pastor John Gill, Officiating.

Notice by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
