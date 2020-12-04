Sarah Petty
Knoxville - Sarah Margaret Petty - It is with profound sadness that we grieve the loss our mother, our inspiration and our friend, who passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her home in Knoxville. Sarah was born January 9, 1934 to Ethel and John McAnaw (deceased) in Oklahoma City, OK. She graduated from Oklahoma University (Oklahoma A & M) where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. A member of The Cathedral of The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus for over 57 years. A member of St. Michael's Women's Guild. A supporter of Knox Heritage and Ladies of Charity. Sarah was a dedicated Realtor serving her community for over 30 years. After retirement she worked with Catholic Charities and the Diocese of East TN. Sarah was an avid tennis player. She loved to play Bridge and have lunch with her girlfriends. With Sarah came love and contagious joy. She approached everything she did with kindness and warmth, and an openness that spread itself easily among others. She lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. She will be greatly and intensely missed. She is survived by her daughters, Jane Keener and husband Tony, and Angela, her sons, Mark, and Brian and wife Shera, and her beloved dogs, Maggie and Amy all of Knoxville. Nephews, David Miller and Jim McAnaw of Texas. Sister-in-laws, Joy Petty of Florida, and Sylviene Runyan of Oklahoma. Niece, Karen Haymond and husband Greg. A special thanks to her caregivers, Shelli Hendee, and Judy and Wayne Keener, for their unconditional love and support. Thanks to Mary Jo Marino for being her "Sunshine." A celebration of Sarah's life will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, December 10, 2020 at The Cathedral of The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. Interment to follow at Lyon's View Veteran's cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Ladies of Charity, 120 Baxter Ave. Knoxville, TN. 37917. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com