Sarah Rawley Crippen Nelson
1927 - 2020
Sarah Rawley Crippen Nelson

Sarah Rawley Crippen Nelson went home to be with the Lord on October 13th, 2020. She was born on September 15th, 1927 in Mt. Airy, NC; which she lived in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Herman and Lucy Rawley, Sr.

Sarah graduated from high school and soon became a CNA. She attended church regularly when she was in good health.

Preceded in death by her parents Herman and Lucy Rawley Sr. ; spouses: Charles Crippen and Johnny Nelson; brothers: Herman Rawley, Jr. , Albert Rawley, Lawrence Franklin Rawley, Haywood Rawley; sisters: Shirley Upton, Mary Massengill and Sally Gaines; niece: Carole Long.

Left to morn her passing: devoted and loving daughter Shirley (Larry) Miller; grandchildren: Sheena (Walter) Dulaney, Brandon (KeAndra) Miller; great grandchildren: Ayzona Miller, Braelyn Miller, Josiah Dulaney, Kaelyn Miller. A host of nieces and nephews. A devoted close friend Jackie Carter.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 from 10:30am-11:00am with the service to follow at Unity Mortuary 1425 McCalla Ave Knoxville, TN 37915, with Rev. Richard Brown officiating. The final resting place will be at the Berry Highland South Memorial Park immediately following the service. Due to Covid-19, the family respectfully request for the safety of everyone that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Unity Mortuary
OCT
17
Service
Unity Mortuary
OCT
17
Burial
Berry Highland South Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
