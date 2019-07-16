|
Sarah Rhoda Hutson Reynolds
Knoxville - Sarah Rhoda Hutson Reynolds 84 of Knoxville passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at her residence. Sarah (Sister) was a member of First Baptist Church in Knoxville and retired from teaching special education at Knox county schools. Sarah was the proud wife of Jack H. Reynolds a Navy veteran which preceded her in death. She was also preceded by parents, Andrew and Mallie Hutson; brothers, John, Andrew Jr, William and Charles; sister, Mary. Sarah is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Mary (Kitty) and David Johnson and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. with service to follow at 4 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home . Interment will be Thursday July 18, 2019 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church 510 Main St, Knoxville, TN 37902. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 865-577-6666
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 16 to July 17, 2019