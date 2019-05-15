|
Sarah Ruth Emory-Fortner
Mascot, TN
Sarah Ruth Emory-Fortner - of Mascot, was born December 7, 1941 and passed away suddenly on May 14, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Buford and Carrie Emory; her beloved son, Jimmy; brothers, Bill, Bud, Don, Ron, Jim and Frank; and sisters, Jean and Joan. Mourning her passing are daughters, Sandra Edwards (Lee Lewis) and Tammy Mills (Phillip); loving son, Scott; their father, James Fortner; brothers, Walter Emory (Penny) and Richard Emory; and sisters, Becky Hale (Robert) and Margie Webster (Archie). Sarah will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren; her many nieces and nephews; and her many friends. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 16, 2019