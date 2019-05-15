Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Emory-Fortner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Ruth Emory-Fortner


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sarah Ruth Emory-Fortner Obituary
Sarah Ruth Emory-Fortner

Mascot, TN

Sarah Ruth Emory-Fortner - of Mascot, was born December 7, 1941 and passed away suddenly on May 14, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Buford and Carrie Emory; her beloved son, Jimmy; brothers, Bill, Bud, Don, Ron, Jim and Frank; and sisters, Jean and Joan. Mourning her passing are daughters, Sandra Edwards (Lee Lewis) and Tammy Mills (Phillip); loving son, Scott; their father, James Fortner; brothers, Walter Emory (Penny) and Richard Emory; and sisters, Becky Hale (Robert) and Margie Webster (Archie). Sarah will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren; her many nieces and nephews; and her many friends. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now