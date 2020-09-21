Sarah Sartin

1/1
Knoxville - Sarah Elaine Sartin - age 29 of Knoxville passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Sarah loved everyone and was well loved. Animals were always attracted to her. Even the meanest animals would come love on her, and she them. She enjoyed playing sports and watching it too. Preceded in death by grandparents, Robert E. and Dovie L. Adams, Billy Sartin; and step-grandfather, Steve Grindstaff. Survived by parents, Stephen and Nancy Sartin; brothers, David L. (Sara) Spiva, Jr. and Steven Adam (Michelle) Sartin; sister, Christy M. (Matt) Goosie; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Tommy Baron officiating. The funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Wednesday at Piney Grove Church Cemetery for a 2:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
