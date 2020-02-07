|
|
Sarah Smith
Knoxville - Sarah Trewhitt Smith, age 84, passed away peacefully February 7, 2020 surrounded by family. She graduated from the University of Tennessee with her bachelors, masters, and EDS in education. Sarah retired from Karns High School after teaching science for 30 years. She was a longtime member of Fountain City Church (previously First Baptist Church of Fountain City) where she taught Sunday School for 50 years. Sarah was also a counselor for the Fountain City Ministry Center for several years. She was preceded in death by parents, Edward & Nona Trewhitt, sister, Becky Trewhitt, and son, Mark Smith. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 60 years, James R. Smith, daughters, Jill Weekley and husband Jay, and Joy Hendricks and husband Tony, and daughter-in-law, Kim Smith. Grandchildren: Zach Smith, Rachel Smith, Kayla Weekley Bruner and husband Matt, Molly Weekley, Ellie Weekley, Hannah Friley Cunningham and husband Tommy, and Jonah Friley. As well as one special great grandchild, Memphis Lee Bruner, sister and brother-in-law Mary Beth and Dennis Leamon, brother s and sisters-in-law, Bob and Janet Trewhitt and Steve and Marty Trewhitt.. The family would like to express a special thank you to Fresenius Medical Care of Powell for their exceptional care and love over the last six years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Fountain City Ministry Center, PO Box 5311, Knoxville, TN 37918. The family will receive friends 4-7 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Fountain City Church, 2801 Holbrook Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Mike Powell and Rev. Donny Wadley officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:30 am, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel to proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for interment at 11 am. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020