Sarah Webb



Dandridge - SARAH R. WINE WEBB, age 83 of Dandridge, TN passed away Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 at Jefferson Park of Dandridge. Sarah was a faithful employee of the government offices of Jefferson County for 45 years having served in the County Clerk's office for 25 years and was elected and served 20 years as Register of Deeds. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dandridge and will be remembered for her sweet kind spirit. Sarah was the daughter of the late Niles and Amanda Wine and was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Webb, sister, Mary Wine and brother, Elmer Wine. She is survived by her children, Libby (Randy) Clevenger, Linda Ramsey and Lesia (Kevin) Glenn; granddaughter, Julie (Colt) Minton; great grandchildren, Gage and Maci Minton; sister and brother-in-law, Edna and Benton Hammer; sister-in-law, Eleanor Kyte; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Denise Denton and the staff of Hodges Cottage at Jefferson Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial gifts be made to the Dandridge Volunteer Fire Department or the Jefferson Co. Rescue Squad. Graveside funeral services will be held, 11:00am Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Dandridge Memorial Gardens with Rev. Corey Hammett officiating. The body will lie in state on Monday from 12:00 to 5:00pm at FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store