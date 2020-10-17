Saramma George
Knoxville - Saramma O. George, age 84 of Knoxville, and formerly of Thrissur, Kerala State, India passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was a Seventh Day Adventist, and was a member of Village Seventh Day Church in Berrien Springs, Michigan. Saramma is preceded in death by her parents, Rafael and Kunjala Ouseph, and her beloved husband C.I. George. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Clifford and Maria L. Visbal George; daughters and sons-in-law, Shirley and David Alonso, and Susan and Eddie Kline; grandchildren, Alina, Marissa, and Elliott George; Kristen, Kayla, and Meghan Alonso, and Andrew and Matthew Kline; brother, Rafael Ouseph, and sister, Mary Abraham.
Funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020, Knoxville First Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pastor Marcus Bates, officiating. Interment will follow at Edgewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:45 p.m. -1:30 p.m., preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association
of Knoxville, 4660 Old Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
