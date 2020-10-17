1/
Saramma George
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Saramma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Saramma George

Knoxville - Saramma O. George, age 84 of Knoxville, and formerly of Thrissur, Kerala State, India passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was a Seventh Day Adventist, and was a member of Village Seventh Day Church in Berrien Springs, Michigan. Saramma is preceded in death by her parents, Rafael and Kunjala Ouseph, and her beloved husband C.I. George. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Clifford and Maria L. Visbal George; daughters and sons-in-law, Shirley and David Alonso, and Susan and Eddie Kline; grandchildren, Alina, Marissa, and Elliott George; Kristen, Kayla, and Meghan Alonso, and Andrew and Matthew Kline; brother, Rafael Ouseph, and sister, Mary Abraham.

Funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020, Knoxville First Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pastor Marcus Bates, officiating. Interment will follow at Edgewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:45 p.m. -1:30 p.m., preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association of Knoxville, 4660 Old Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
12:45 - 01:30 PM
Knoxville First Seventh Day Adventist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Knoxville First Seventh Day Adventist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved