|
|
Saul Jenkins, Sr.
Knoxville - Saul Jenkins, Sr., age 69 beloved husband, father, grandfather; son, brother, uncle, and friend, entered the Kingdom of God, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with health issues. Saul was born, July 11, 1950 in Detroit, MI, and moved to Knoxville, TN at a young age.
Preceded in death by parents, Earl Jenkins, Sr., and Willie Bell Austin, six siblings, and a niece.
He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, adored wife of 39 years, Valerie Jenkins; children, Salihah Jenkins, Saul Jenkins, Jr., and Sierra Jenkins; two future sons-in-law, Bryan Cranford and Daniel Neely, Sr.; a very special grandson raised as a son, Saul Garrison; additional grandchildren. Langston, Lincoln, Lawson, Bryleigh Cranford, and Dakota Neely; sisters, Earline Jenkins, Choicy (Daryl) Stewart, and Vanessa Jenkins-Curry; sister-in-law, Connie (Douglas) Kitchen, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Family will receive loved ones, 11:00-11:30 a.m. Saturday November 23, 2019 at Open Door Church, 2806 Sherman St., Knoxville, TN 37921; Celebration of Life, 11:30 a.m., Pastor Steve A. Simpson, Sr. Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019