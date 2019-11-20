Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for Saul Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saul Jenkins Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saul Jenkins Sr. Obituary
Saul Jenkins, Sr.

Knoxville - Saul Jenkins, Sr., age 69 beloved husband, father, grandfather; son, brother, uncle, and friend, entered the Kingdom of God, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with health issues. Saul was born, July 11, 1950 in Detroit, MI, and moved to Knoxville, TN at a young age.

Preceded in death by parents, Earl Jenkins, Sr., and Willie Bell Austin, six siblings, and a niece.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, adored wife of 39 years, Valerie Jenkins; children, Salihah Jenkins, Saul Jenkins, Jr., and Sierra Jenkins; two future sons-in-law, Bryan Cranford and Daniel Neely, Sr.; a very special grandson raised as a son, Saul Garrison; additional grandchildren. Langston, Lincoln, Lawson, Bryleigh Cranford, and Dakota Neely; sisters, Earline Jenkins, Choicy (Daryl) Stewart, and Vanessa Jenkins-Curry; sister-in-law, Connie (Douglas) Kitchen, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Family will receive loved ones, 11:00-11:30 a.m. Saturday November 23, 2019 at Open Door Church, 2806 Sherman St., Knoxville, TN 37921; Celebration of Life, 11:30 a.m., Pastor Steve A. Simpson, Sr. Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Saul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -