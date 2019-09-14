Resources
Savanna Ferguson

Savanna Ferguson In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Savanna Ferguson

09/14/1934 - 06/20/2001

Happy Birthday Momma!

In our hearts your memory lingers,

Sweetly tender, fond and true,

There is not a day that we don't think of you,

Your sweet voice and kind words

will linger on forever more.

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure...

You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Those that we love don't go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but ALWAYS near.

Loved and missed by Husband, children, and grands
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019
