Savannah Julian
Knoxville - Julian, Savannah Ann, Age 67, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Saturday July 13, 2019 at UT Hospital. Member of the Baptist Faith and was preceded in death by parents Ella Faye and James Julian, son David G. Ramsey, granddaughter Britney Sands, sisters Betty Pique, and Arleane Godfrey, brother-in-law Mark Moore. Left to cherish her memories are sons Robert Sands (Tonya), Mark Ramsey Jr. (Rebecca), and Jason Ramsey (April), Several grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters Hilda Cash and husband Steve, Barbara Moore, Debbie Passmore and husband Michael, and Elizabeth Cowden, brother Mark Julian, special friend Terry Wilbanks, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 5-7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at Pollard Cemetery in Kodak on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 10:45 am for graveside services at 11:00 am with Reverend Danny Sutton officiating. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 16, 2019