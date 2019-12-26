|
Sawyer Black
Knoxville - Sawyer Reese Black, age 10 of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, as the result of a tragic accident following the Christmas Eve service at Lyons Creek Baptist Church where he attended. A 5th grade student at Carter Elementary, Sawyer was a delightful, intelligent and talented little boy. He was an accomplished piano student for his age, and also enjoyed playing the guitar and drums while "jamming" with his brothers and father. Preceded in death by great grandfathers, Billy Walker and Curtis Black; uncles, David Cline and Michael J. Walker. Survived by parents, Michael Todd Black and Jill Pittman Black; brothers, Dalton Michael (Victoria) Black, Juddsen Harper Black, and Jaxon Walker Black; grandparents, Mike and Tammy Black, Earl and Betty Pittman; great grandmother, Betty Walker; aunts and uncles, Kim (Lance) Nizinski, Jeff Black, Suzannah (Brad) Cannon, Mark Cline, Kelly (Angie) Pittman; great aunt, Susan Goforth Dawson; several special cousins who Sawyer enjoyed being with; and best friend, Greyson Watson. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Brett Williams officiating. Family and friends will proceed to Trentville Cemetery for the interment. Memorials in his memory may be made to Lyons Creek Baptist Church, 9235 Strawberry Plains Pike, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019