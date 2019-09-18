|
Sawyer Wilson
Loudon - Sawyer Thomas Wilson went home to be with Jesus, Friday, September 13, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Craig Johnson. Sawyer was the precious son of Daniel and Kristina (Johnson) Wilson of Loudon, baby brother to Bryce Wilson; grandson to Alice Johnson, Debbie Wilson, Rick Wilson and Teresa Clanton; nephew to Jacob Wilson, Jennifer Briggs, Christy McKeehan, Jessica Hudson and Rebecca Kear; he also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends of the family. Services will be held 7 PM Thursday, September 19th in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Tony Brock officiating. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Thursday prior to the service at the McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019