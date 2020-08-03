1/1
Scott Beukema
Scott Beukema

Knoxville - Scott Everett Beukema, 48, of Knoxville, formerly of West Windsor, NJ, died August 1, 2020 at home with his parents by his side, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born July 31, 1972, in Trenton, NJ. A graduate of WW-PHS class of '91 and TN College of Applied Technology certified in Automotive Technology in 1994. He was a very talented ASE certified mechanic for over 25 years, and most recently at Rocky Top Jeep Chrysler Dodge for over 10 years. He enjoyed playing pool and hiking, especially at Fall Creek Falls.

Scott is survived by his parents Ron and Martha Beukema of Clinton, TN; his sister Michelle Woodfin (husband, Clint) of Maryville, TN, and brothers Michael (wife, Michelle) of Clinton, TN, and Keith (wife, Kylie) of Thornton, CO. He is also survived by his nieces Kaitlyn Woodfin, Samantha Woodfin, Cassandra Beukema, and Aubrey Beukema, and an uncle Dave Bramley (wife, Brenda) of Lawrenceville, NJ, and cousins Sandi Hartman, Nancy McGuire, Ruthann Rhoady and Megan Beaver. Special friend Nicole Raby and many friends, especially those at Billiards and Brews and Rocky Top JCD.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 8 from 2-4pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Young-Williams Animal Shelter, Knoxville, TN.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2020.
