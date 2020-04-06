|
|
Scott Dickenson
Knoxville - Michael Scott Dickenson - age 62, of Knoxville, TN passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. After graduating from Halls HS, Scott joined the military where he spent 10 years serving his country. He reached the rank of Petty Officer First Class in the Navy. After the military, he married the love of his life, Joanna, and worked on obtaining his master's degree in Business Management. He worked for the KPD as a Crime Analyst and as a Probation Officer for the State of Tennessee. He was also a Crime Analyst instructor at ITT Tech. Scott was a spiritual individual and was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Scott is survived by his wife of 27 years, Joanna; son, Zachary; brother, Gene (Nancy) Seay; sisters, Sheri (Tommy) Blanton and Tami (Greg) Stiner; and many extended family loved ones. There will be a call-of-convenience at Bridges Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Graveside services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020