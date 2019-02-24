|
Scott Edward Hammond
Jacksboro, TN
Scott Edward Hammond, age 52, passed away on February 22, 2019. Scott was saved in 1984 at Mt Harmony Baptist Church in Heiskell, Tennessee. He was a member of Mount Paron Baptist Church in Jacksboro, Tennessee. Preceded in death by father Edward Hammond; brothers Phillip Terry Hammond and Kenny Hammond; sister Sherry Lynette. Survived by wife Anita Hammond; mother Jeanette Hammond Parrott; sisters Deanna Davis, Deborah Hammond, Tabitha Dinkens, and Carol Ann Rose; brothers Ronnie Hammond, Donnie Hammond, Johnny Hammond, Jimmy Hammond, Eddie Hammond, Chucky Hammond, Scott Brady, Robert Hammond, James Hammond and Mike Hammond; sons Eric Hammond, Jason Hammond, Kevin Breeden, Jesse Sharp; daughter Karah Breeden and 5 grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family will receive friends from 12:00pm-2:00pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a 2:00pm service to follow. The family will then process to Bells Campground Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. James Hammond officiating. Online condolences for Scott Edward Hammond may be expressed at mynattfh.com.
