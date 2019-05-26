|
Scott Huskey
Knoxville, TN
Scott Huskey, age 55 of Knoxville passed away on May 19, 2019.
He was a veteran of the Army and a member of the 82nd airborne. Member of Unity Baptist Church of Powell.
Preceded in death by his father, James D. Huskey; Grandparents, Ruth and Albert Collins. Survived by his mother, Wanda Huskey; brother, Randy Huskey ( Tracey ); Special Friend, Tom Medcalf; Special aunt, Ada bell; nephew, Chris Huskey and several cousins.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 26, 2019