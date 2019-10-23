|
|
Scott J. Mayer
Mt. Juliet - Scott J. Mayer, age 52 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, October 21st, 2019. Scott was an Employment Law and the HR Legal Director at SMS Holdings Corporation in Nashville, Tennessee, where he began working in 2008. He was very passionate about music. He took pride in playing the guitar and was a lifelong fan of the Grateful Dead. His hobby was saltwater tanks and raising coral. He was a Pittsburg fan and enjoyed watching the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates. Scott had a big heart and was a wonderful father to his son, Miller, who he loved more than anything.
He is survived by wife, Heather Smith; son, J. Miller Mayer; brother, Darin (Sandra) Mayer; mother - in - law, Jo Hill; nieces, Braleigh Nicole Mayer, Madyson Tate Mayer, and Lauren Lasater; nephew, Nathan Lasater; and aunt, Margie Mayer. He was preceded in death by parents, James Frank and Sandra Miller Mayer.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25th from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to
(501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019