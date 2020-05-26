|
|
Scott Jennings Seaman
Knoxville - Scott J. Seaman, age 57, passed away after a heroic battle with gastric cancer on May 20, 2020 surrounded by the family who dearly loved him. He was born May 1, 1963 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Scott was a 1981 graduate of West High School and went on to receive his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering and MBA from the University of Tennessee - Knoxville. He found his work family at Lawler-Wood, LLC in Knoxville in 1993. During his 27-year career as an Executive Vice President at Lawler-Wood, Scott led the company's facility management and healthcare divisions. He served as the lead project manager for many of the company's largest development projects including the St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, North Georgia Medical Center and Tennova's Turkey Creek Medical Center. Scott served as a board member and Chairman of the Fort Sanders Foundation, Interfaith Health Clinic and many other community and professional organizations. Second only to his family, Scott's greatest love was sharing the gospel with young folks. He was a founding member of the Young Life team at Powell High school, led Junior Worship at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church (where he was a member), served as program leader at Joni and Friends camps for families affected by disabilities and served as a mentor and faithful friend to Stephon, Shamon and Shaun Sullivan through Knoxville Leadership Foundation, among his many acts of service to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Scott leaves behind his cherished wife of 26 years, Ann Seaman. Ann met Scott when she was 16 years old and went home and told her mother she was going to marry him one day (Scott was not aware). Seven years later they were married and began a shared lifetime filled with blessings, none more treasured than the four children God entrusted to Scott and Ann. Sara, Jennie, Allie and Ben were the light of Scott's life. The love and grace Scott and Ann poured into their children was never more evident than in the final months of Scott's life when they all gathered back home and tenderly cared for their mother and father during their most difficult time.
Additional family survivors include Scott's devoted parents, Bob and Liz Seaman of Knoxville, Tennessee, and his two loyal brothers: Terry (Susan) Seaman and Ken (Angie) Seaman. Neices and nephews: Rebecca Obenschain (Joseph and son Judah), Nathan Seaman, Caleb Seaman, Noah Seaman and Abby Seaman. In addition to his family, Scott was loved by a large group of close friends. Among the most cherished of those are the men he met with weekly for prayer and bible study over the past 27 years.
"Well done, good and faithful servant!" Matthew 25:21.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date when the gathering restrictions are loosened. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations online at www.knoxvilleyounglife.org or mail a check to Young Life, PO Box 647, Knoxville, TN 37901 or donate to Knoxville Leadership Foundation at www.KLF.org in honor of Scott's time mentoring his triplet boys he loved so much.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020