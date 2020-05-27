Scott Justice
Scott Justice

Maryville - Scott Justice, age 57 of Maryville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at UT Medical Center. Scott was known by many as "Scotty" Justice or "J-man." He was an avid sports fan and was passionate about UT football, golf, fishing, and the Great Smokey Mountains. He spent most summers making memories with his family in Myrtle Beach. Scott loved the Lord, his family and friends. He was a selfless and caring individual with a servant's heart. His desire was to encourage and make a positive impact in their lives. Preceded in death by mother, Lynn Justice Goins; father and step-mother, Bill and Mary Justice; sister-in-law, Kimberly Gibson. Survived by his wife, Cathy Justice; daughter and son-in-law, Marissa Justice Zimmerman (David); mother-in-law, Marjorie Cardin; nephew, Justin Lingenfelter (Cindy). grand-dogs, Winston, Oakley and Paisley; several aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Blount County Boys and Girls Club, 520 S Washington St #5804, Maryville, TN 37804 or Friends of the Smokies, 3099 Winfield Dunn Pkwy #2, Kodak, TN 37764. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Graveside Service on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. Jerry Mantooth and Rev. Trent Stewart officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Grandview Pavilion
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tim and Sue Tipton
Family
