Services
Miller Funeral Home - Maryville
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6041
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Marble Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Mathes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Mathes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Mathes Obituary
Scott Mathes

Knoxville - Scott David Mathes, age 45, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at home. Preceded in death by his wife, Alicia Mathes; grandparents, Lois and Harold Newton. Survivors include his parents, David and Gail Mathes; daughter, Christina Mathes; sister, Mindy Tayeh; nephews, Michael, Amir and Gabriel Tayeh. Family and friends will meet 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Marble Hill Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -