Scott Mathes
Knoxville - Scott David Mathes, age 45, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at home. Preceded in death by his wife, Alicia Mathes; grandparents, Lois and Harold Newton. Survivors include his parents, David and Gail Mathes; daughter, Christina Mathes; sister, Mindy Tayeh; nephews, Michael, Amir and Gabriel Tayeh. Family and friends will meet 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Marble Hill Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019