Scott Nelson Litton, age 58, of Sevierville, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. He graduated from Seymour High School, class of 1981. Scott was a precious son, brother and friend. To Know him was to love him, with his kind, loving and bighearted ways and sweet smile. Always willing to lend a helping hand wether it was working on electronics, motorcycles or cars; you name it he could fix it. Scott was most happy racing and tuning the family fuel funny car, the Tennessee Shaker alongside his dad and twin brother Steve. Through drag racing he was able to travel all over the country including a few trips to Japan. He was a sheet metal mechanic at the Cherokee Group where he worked with his younger brother Gary, brother Steve and several of his closest and oldest friends. Scott loved his family and friends and had a special relationship with his extended family. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Ruby Moore, Louie and Mildred Litton. Aunts and uncles, Bob Moore, Bob and Ossie Connatser, Rufus and Betty Faubion, Malcolm and Anita Cobb. Survivors: Mother: Libby Moore Litton. Father: Gary A. Litton and wife Kimberly Litton. Brothers and sister-in-law: twin Steve Litton, Gary Litton Jr. and wife Leeann. Sisters and brothers-in-law: Lisa Litton Blanton, Lori Litton Blalock and husband Kevin.. Extended family and friends: Uncle Buddy Moore, aunt: Vivian Langston and Rob. Nieces and nephews: Steven Litton and wife Shantel, Chelby Litton Steadman and husband Kyle, Mandi Litton Dunlap and husband Casey, Matthew Litton and wife Amanda, Mary Beth Blanton, Karley and Karson Blalock. Several Great Nieces, a nephew, many special cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: House Of Hope, P.O. Box 283 Brazil, TN. 47834 or to Sevierville Food Ministry 890 Old Knoxville Hwy. Sevierville, TN 37862. Pallbearers: Steve Litton, Gary Litton Jr., Matt Litton, Gary Atchley, Randy Atchley, Scottie Smith, and Adam Ogle. Family and friends will meet 10 AM Saturday at Mount Olive Cemetery for graveside services and interment with Scotty Holt officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Masks and social distancing will be required. 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com