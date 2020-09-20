Scott Zachary
Knoxville - Scott Granville Zachary passed away on September 10, 2020 at NHC Health Care Center.
He was born in Memphis, Tennessee , on February 20, 1952.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Eugene G. Zachary and Betty Montgomery Zachary.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Laura Zachary of Dallas, Texas.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Rev. Charla Sherbakoff presiding.
Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorail.com