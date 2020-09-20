1/
Scott Zachary
1952 - 2020
Scott Zachary

Knoxville - Scott Granville Zachary passed away on September 10, 2020 at NHC Health Care Center.

He was born in Memphis, Tennessee , on February 20, 1952.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Eugene G. Zachary and Betty Montgomery Zachary.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Laura Zachary of Dallas, Texas.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Rev. Charla Sherbakoff presiding.

Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorail.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
