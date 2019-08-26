Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sean Hayes Obituary
Sean Hayes

Madisonville - Hayes, Sean Christian, age 41, of Madisonville, passed away 9:25 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. Member of Vonore Baptist Church. Enjoyed spending time with his family. Member of The National Kidney Foundation. Survivors, wife of 12 years, Julie Hayes, sons, Hunter Hopper and Brody Hayes, mother, Vicki Lingerfelt, In-laws, Donna and Jeff Martin, Gary and Kathy Pearson, sister, Summer Hayes, brother, Jordan Hayes, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jeremy and Regina Pearson, Alley Pearson, Nick and Michelle Martin, special cousin, Heather Mills, several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, Daniel O'Dell Hayes, grandparents, Bob and Jerry Hope, O'Dell and Irene Hayes. Funeral 8:00 p.m. Monday, Biereley-Hale Chapel. Family will receive friends 6-8:00 p.m. Monday, Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now