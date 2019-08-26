|
Sean Hayes
Madisonville - Hayes, Sean Christian, age 41, of Madisonville, passed away 9:25 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. Member of Vonore Baptist Church. Enjoyed spending time with his family. Member of The National Kidney Foundation. Survivors, wife of 12 years, Julie Hayes, sons, Hunter Hopper and Brody Hayes, mother, Vicki Lingerfelt, In-laws, Donna and Jeff Martin, Gary and Kathy Pearson, sister, Summer Hayes, brother, Jordan Hayes, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jeremy and Regina Pearson, Alley Pearson, Nick and Michelle Martin, special cousin, Heather Mills, several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, Daniel O'Dell Hayes, grandparents, Bob and Jerry Hope, O'Dell and Irene Hayes. Funeral 8:00 p.m. Monday, Biereley-Hale Chapel. Family will receive friends 6-8:00 p.m. Monday, Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2019