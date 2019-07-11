Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sebastian St. Neal Lowe


2018 - 2019
Sebastian St. Neal Lowe Obituary
Sebastian St. Neal Lowe

Knoxville - Sebastian St.Neal Lowe, age 1, passed away on July 6, 2019. He and his family attended AOH Church of God in Athens, TN, and Faith Promise North Campus. Sebastian is survived and deeply missed by his parents, Ashley Williams and Shane Lowe; brother, Luke Reynolds; grandparents, Gwillen Lowe, Tammy Williams, and Eric Ward; great-grandmother, Mary Catherine Lowe; uncles, Dominic, LaShonte, Triston, Justin Lowe, and Zachary Williams; great aunt and uncle, Joseph and Deborah Williams; many other extended family members also survive. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Friday, July 12th at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel. Gentry Griffey is honored to serve the Lowe and Williams family and invites you to sign the online guestbook at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 11, 2019
