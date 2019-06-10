Services
Mascot - Sedric Davis, age 81, of Mascot, TN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on June 8, 2019. Sedric loved being outdoors and was known to be an extremely hard worker with a great sense of humor, who loved practical jokes. He had many relatives and friends and will be greatly missed by all. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Southside Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Mildred Davis; parents, Buttle and Pearl Davis; siblings, Jack Bruner, Murphy Davis, Ed Davis, Betty Jo Henhaw, Louis Maya and Minnie Davis. He is survived by children, Charles Davis, Ricky (Tina) Davis, Kenneth Davis, and Deborah (Darrell) King; siblings, Maggie Hurst, Ken Davis, Carolyn Chamberlain and Terry Davis; grandchildren, Charles (Rhonda) Davis, Christy (Chad) Nipper, Christopher Davis, Cody Davis and Denise Davis; great-grandchildren, Shawn Cameron, Dylan, Makayla, Chloe and Aleena Davis; and great-great-grandchild, Jaxson Davis. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM with a service to follow in the chapel at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will gather on Wednesday at 1:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home and travel in procession to Clear Springs Cemetery for a 2:00 PM graveside service. The family would like to offer a special thank you to his nurse, Jennifer. Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924 is handling the arrangements for the Davis Family. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com (865) 523-4999
