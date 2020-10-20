Seldon Louis Valentine
Knoxville - Valentine, Seldon Louis, 78, of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after a five year battle with multiple myeloma and heart failure.
S.L. was preceded in death by parents, Seldon and Oleta Valentine; brother, David Valentine; infant brother, Bobby. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary; children, John (Melinda) and Susie (Charlie) Rathbun; granddaughters, Holly and Hannah Valentine, Sophia and Ella Rathbun; step granddaughters, Peyton and Rachel Drumheller; sister-in-law, Margaret McCarrell and Vaughn Valentine of Kingsport. S.L. is also survived by many special nieces, nephews and cousins. His special lap dog, Mack, was a wonderful companion.
He attended the University of Tennessee where he was a member of the Pride of the Southland Marching Band. S.L. worked directly under Dr. Jay Julian as the first "Black Suit" student assistant. He received his Bachelors of Science degree, Masters degree, and he returned later for his administrative certification from the University of Tennessee.
S.L. began his career as a part time music teacher for Knoxville City Schools. Upon graduation from UT, he became the band director at Gibbs High School for nine years and later the director of bands at Farragut High School where he built a band consisting of 335 students. After eleven years at Farragut, he became the Knox County Supervisor of instrumental music which later included choral music. After retirement in 2004, S.L. worked at Oakmont School where he developed a beginning band program.
He was very involved in professional organizations and any program that promoted music education. S.L. served as president of East TN Bandmasters Association, president of East TN School Band and Orchestra Association of which he was a honorary life member, president of TN Secondary School Band Association, executive secretary/treasurer of TN Music Educators Association and served as a representative to the Music Educators National Conference. He worked several years with the Governors School of the Arts. S.L. was a member of the Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia fraternity. He was selected to be a part of the Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program and was a level III educator. S.L. sang bass for 4 Dots and a Dash; a doo-wop singing group composed of Knox County educators that represented the school system. He was a judicator for marching and concert programs and was a very involved educator that maintained contact with high school band programs after his retirement. S.L. stayed in touch with many former students and educators. He later became involved in the art program at the South Knox Senior Center which he thoroughly enjoyed.
Most importantly, he was a wonderful husband, father and Papa to his family. His children and grandchildren were so special to him. Even during his illness, he maintained that positive attitude (sprinkled with a bit of sarcasm) and love of laughter. S.L.'s family would like to express gratitude to Thompson Cancer Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, and all his physicians for the excellent care given to S.L. He was always treated with respect and dignity.
S.L. was a member of Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church where he served in various capacities. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or the Corryton Food Pantry (7815 Corryton Road Corryton, TN 37721) or the Knox County Retired Teachers Association (711 North Hall of Fame Dr. Knoxville, TN 37917). Services will be held at a later date.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
