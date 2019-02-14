|
Selina L. Lee
Knoxville, TN
Selina L. Lee, age 51, entered eternal peace and divine healing on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born June 29, 1967 to James Bush and F. Belinda Lee in Knoxville, TN. She was a devoted and caring person who loved everyone. Her nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly, would call her Auntie Granny because she nurtured them as her own children. Selina attended Peace and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her father; brother, Anthony Lee and grandparents, Richard and Thelma Lee.
Survived by her loving and devoted mother, F. Belinda Moore; brothers, Andrew Jr., Leon (Kim) and Marcus Flowers, Sr.; nieces, China Cross, Andrea Flowers and Tenessa Houston; nephews, Andrew III, Marcus, Jr. and Isiah and Morris Flowers; other family and friends to include devoted friends, Tiffany Booker, Angelia Ward and Devon Ellington.
Saturday, February 16, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with service to follow at Peace and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, 1723 Washington Avenue. Reverend John B. Jordan, Eulogist. Interment will immediately follow at New Gray Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019