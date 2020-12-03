Sergio Cruz-Martinez
Sergio Cruz-Martinez, 43, passed away on November 17, 2020 at University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Ky surrounded by his children. He passed away after a 2 week battle with Covid-19.
Sergio was born on July 29, 1977 in Ixmiquilpan, Hidalgo, Mexico to Francisca Martinez-Bothi and the late Marcelino Cruz-Rafael.
He spent his life working tirelessly in construction to provide the best that he could for his four children. He spent his time away from work making lasting memories with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed teaching his children about their Mexican heritage and did so proudly. He loved spending time at the park, playing tennis, and watching soccer.
Sergio is survived by his mother Francisca Martinez-Bothi of Ixmiquilpan, Hidalgo, Mexico; a son Cristian Cruz also of Ixmiquilpan, Hidalgo, Mexico; three daughters, Lorena Bautista (Francisco) of Knoxville, Tn, Reyna Marie Garcia-Solorzano of Elizabethtown, Ky and Lizbeth Cruz-Garcia also of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Jovany, Sergio, Emily and Alan; four brothers, five sisters and countless friends.
The family is requesting that anyone in attendance of the Mass or Viewing to please wear a mask.
There will be a service held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville, Tn at 12:00pm followed by a viewing at Unity Mortuary in Knoxville from 2:00p.m. to 4 p.m. Condolences can be expressed in the form of flowers sent to Unity Mortuary. Arrangements made integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com
