Seth M LoyKnoxville - Seth Michael Loy, age 40, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday August 22, 2020.He was the treasured son of Sanford (Sandy) and Angela (Nana) Loy & Emily (Jackie) and Mike Morrison, & father to his beautiful daughter, Anna M. Loy. He is also survived by sister McKenzie E. Loy; Grandparents, Phyllis and Roy Marcum, Aunts, Claudia Loy McDaniels, Leslie Marcum, and Vicki Rose; Uncles Michael Loy Sr., Richard McDaniels and Keith Marcum and many cousins including Ashton and Michael Loy Jr., Lauralee Loy, Tara Rose, Shanna Rose Church, Lindsey Marcum, Tyler Marcum, Dr. Tom Haskins III, Summer McMillan, Kaitlyn Alyiffe and Sher Smith. He was preceded in death by sister, Sarah M. Loy, uncles, Donald T. Loy and Kent (Kentboy) Rose & grandparents, Claude and Agnes Loy & Betty and Jack Smith.Seth was a graduate of Bearden High School as well a Journeyman Electrician. He was employed by Clayton Homes. He dedicated most of his life to serving others as a friend, counselor, and confidant in their battles against addiction. He had a heart of love and was known for his warmth and compassion.Family will receive friends 5pm-6:45pm Friday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to celebrate Seth's life to follow at 7pm. Graveside service will be 11am on Saturday at Pleasant Forest Cemetery.