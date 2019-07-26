|
Seth Washam
Knoxville - Seth Washam (18) beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend tragically passed away on July 19, 2019 while in Guatemala.
Survived by parents, Jean-Ann & Shannon Washam; siblings, Emma Washam and DeSanta Smith.
The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at Corryton Church on Sunday, July 28th at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Western Heights Baptist Center or Appalachian Outreach.
Thank you for your prayers.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 26 to July 27, 2019