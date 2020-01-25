|
SFC (Ret.) Leonard Forster Wright Jr.
Leonard Forster Wright Jr., age 99, went to Glory on January 17, 2020. Leonard was born on December 18, 1920 in Oliver Springs, TN to the late Leonard Sr. and Mable Wright.
He enlisted as a young man at the age of 16 and served our country in both the Pacific Theater in WWII and Korean War. He retired in 1963 as Sergeant First Class and was a recipient of a Bronze Star during his Military career. Leonard later retired from Civil Service as a Commissary Manager at MacDill Air Force Base in 1982.
He was long time active member of Six Mile Creek Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Brandon, Florida.
Leonard was committed and dedicated in all areas of his life putting God and his family first. He was a hunter, fisherman, and an avid golfer.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Margaret Wright and Carrick and Lula Edwards; wife, Margaret Moneyhun from Fountain City, TN; son, Bill May; brothers-in-law, Tom Aiken and Bill Bunch.
Survivors include son, Steven Wright of Brandon, FL; daughter, Kim Bush and husband Ken of Tampa, FL; granddaughter, Emily Wilson and husband Cameron of Tampa, FL; siblings, Margaret Aiken of Rockwood, TN, Glenn Wright and wife Betty of Denver, CO.; Barbara Bunch of Oliver Springs; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.
A visitation was held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10:30-11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Brandon, 216 N Parsons Avenue, Brandon, Florida with his funeral service immediately following. Leonard was laid to rest alongside his wife on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:30 PM at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Donations in Leonard's memory should be made to St. Jude's, Metropolitan Ministries of Tampa, Florida and Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020