Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
4:00 PM
Sgt. Daniel Alexander Kimmins Obituary
Sgt. Daniel Alexander Kimmins

Knoxville - Sgt. Daniel Alexander Kimmins, 40, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Kimmins; father, Mark Kimmins (Sandee) of Florida; mother, Ramone Kimmins of Virginia; brother, Travis Kimmins (Cary) of Virginia; nephews, Drew and Daniel; sons, Mason and Kaden; daughter, Cheyenne; step-daughter, Shante Roberts; step-sons, Austin Roberts (Olivia) and Jordan Roberts (Dakota); grandson, Elliott; best friends, Dylan and Sasha Meade.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel Knoxville. Full military honors will be conferred at 4 p.m. by the United States Air Force and the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard.

Private grave side service will be be held on May 22 in Talbott, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Holston United Methodist Home for Children, Knoxville, Tennessee, www.holstonhome.org.

Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Kimmins family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020
