|
|
Sgt. First Class Jeffrey William Jelliff
Knoxville, TN
Jeffrey William Jelliff - passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at the age of 37. He was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Jelliff. Jeffrey is survived by his
children, Zachary and Landon Jelliff; fiance, Sophia Bonilla; parents, Ronald and Susan Jelliff; sisters, Kristin (Randall)Wilcox and Jenny (Jason) Russell; and sister-in-law, Stephanie Beal. Jeffrey proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves, having served two tours of duty in Kuwait and Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom for the 844th Engineer Battalion and 1-100th Engineer Battalion. He was a mechanic and an
electrical instructor for the Army Reserves while working full-time for the AMSA shop. We know that Jeffrey is drag racing cars in the sky with his brother, Keith. Family and friends will meet at 11:15 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway for an 11:30 AM graveside service with full military honors with a reception to follow at the United States Army Reserve Center, 1334 East Weisgarber, Knoxville, Tennessee. Please forward all memorials to the United States Army Reserve Center. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 9, 2019