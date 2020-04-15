|
|
Sgt. Quentin Newton
Knoxville - Sergeant Quentin Raye Newton, United States Marine Corps, 25, of Knoxville, Tennessee went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, April 03, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandma, Donna Newton. He is survived by parents, Heather and Chad Dishman; sisters, Kayla and Hannah; PawPaw, Tony Newton; Papa and Gee Gee, Bo and Judy Dishman; and an abundance of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many special friends. Quentin graduated from Carter High School in 2013 before entering the United States Marine Corps later that year. Since he was a small boy, Quentin's dream was to be a United States Marine, and he lived that dream for seven years. Serving his nation and performing his duties in the Continental United States in North Carolina and California, and overseas in Japan, Korea, Australia, and the Philippines. Quentin knew Jesus Christ as his Savior. He loved his family, his country, his Corps, and the outdoors. Quentin had a smile that could light up a stadium and he wore it most of the time as he traveled through life. Quentin Raye was a proud and dedicated Marine Sergeant. He earned the respect of his peers, of his juniors, and his seniors. There will be a call-of-convenience 10:00 AM-4:00 PM Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Monday at the funeral home and proceed to East TN Veteran Cemetery-John Sevier for a 2:00 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020