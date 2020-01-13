Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Sgt. Herendon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sgt. Ricky Stanley Herendon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sgt. Ricky Stanley Herendon Obituary
Sgt. Ricky Stanley Herendon

Maryville - Sgt. Ricky Stanley Herendon passed away at home on Friday evening January 10, 2020. His wife Pamela, daughters Angela and Amber, grandson Mason, and sister Pam were at his bedside.

Ricky was a Vietnam Veteran having served as a helicopter crew chief and doorgunner while flying on missions to rescue injured soldiers from the battlefield. He continued to serve his country by joining the Tennessee Army Guard and retired after 24 years of service. Ricky was a collector of knives and guns and enjoyed NASCAR races and the Pigeon Forge Rod Run in the fall.

He was preceded in death by his father Clinton Herendon, mother Princella Teffeteller, and granddaughter Micah Rose Herendon-Cunningham. He is survived by his wife Pamela, daughters Angela (Herendon) Stinnett and Amber Herendon-Cunningham and husband Paul, grandson Mason, sister Pam Thomas, and Aunt Vera.

The family will receive friends on Thursday January 16th at Smith Trinity Chapel from 5 pm-7 pm with service to follow. Burial will be at 11 am on Friday January 17th at Grandview Cemetery; Pastors Ronald Reagan and Chris Reneau officiating. Many thanks to our friends and family for their support; caregiver Janie Pedigo, nurse Carissa, Stephanie, Chaplain Bill, Adrianne, and the UT Hospice team. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sgt.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -