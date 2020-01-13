|
|
Sgt. Ricky Stanley Herendon
Maryville - Sgt. Ricky Stanley Herendon passed away at home on Friday evening January 10, 2020. His wife Pamela, daughters Angela and Amber, grandson Mason, and sister Pam were at his bedside.
Ricky was a Vietnam Veteran having served as a helicopter crew chief and doorgunner while flying on missions to rescue injured soldiers from the battlefield. He continued to serve his country by joining the Tennessee Army Guard and retired after 24 years of service. Ricky was a collector of knives and guns and enjoyed NASCAR races and the Pigeon Forge Rod Run in the fall.
He was preceded in death by his father Clinton Herendon, mother Princella Teffeteller, and granddaughter Micah Rose Herendon-Cunningham. He is survived by his wife Pamela, daughters Angela (Herendon) Stinnett and Amber Herendon-Cunningham and husband Paul, grandson Mason, sister Pam Thomas, and Aunt Vera.
The family will receive friends on Thursday January 16th at Smith Trinity Chapel from 5 pm-7 pm with service to follow. Burial will be at 11 am on Friday January 17th at Grandview Cemetery; Pastors Ronald Reagan and Chris Reneau officiating. Many thanks to our friends and family for their support; caregiver Janie Pedigo, nurse Carissa, Stephanie, Chaplain Bill, Adrianne, and the UT Hospice team. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020