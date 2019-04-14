Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Cemetery
Shae Wayne Stipes Obituary
Shae Wayne Stipes

Knoxville, TN

Shae Wayne Stipes, "Shaebird", age 27, of Knoxville, Tennessee, left us too early and went to his Heavenly home, Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was a graduate of Seymour Christian Academy but spent the majority of his years at South-Doyle, where he played football and rugby. Shae had a heart of gold and a warm, contagious laugh that can still be heard. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. He was a member of Burlington Masonic Lodge and a certified welder.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Moses Franklin Stipes, J.W. and Bobbie Edith Shipwash. He is survived by his father and best friend, Gary Wayne Stipes; mother and gallant protector, Sandy Kay Stipes; sisters, Sierra Danielle Stipes and spouse Eric Kevin Floyd, Deidra Tenille McDade; grandmother, Margaret Thelma Stipes; fiance, Jessica A. Singer of Sweetwater, Tennessee; special friend and mentor, Lynn Rimmer Jr.

Family will receive friends, Monday, April 15, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, Tennessee, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM with chapel funeral service to follow. Family and friends will meet at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00am for a graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
