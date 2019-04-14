|
|
Shae Wayne Stipes
Knoxville, TN
Shae Wayne Stipes, "Shaebird", age 27, of Knoxville, Tennessee, left us too early and went to his Heavenly home, Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was a graduate of Seymour Christian Academy but spent the majority of his years at South-Doyle, where he played football and rugby. Shae had a heart of gold and a warm, contagious laugh that can still be heard. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. He was a member of Burlington Masonic Lodge and a certified welder.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Moses Franklin Stipes, J.W. and Bobbie Edith Shipwash. He is survived by his father and best friend, Gary Wayne Stipes; mother and gallant protector, Sandy Kay Stipes; sisters, Sierra Danielle Stipes and spouse Eric Kevin Floyd, Deidra Tenille McDade; grandmother, Margaret Thelma Stipes; fiance, Jessica A. Singer of Sweetwater, Tennessee; special friend and mentor, Lynn Rimmer Jr.
Family will receive friends, Monday, April 15, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, Tennessee, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM with chapel funeral service to follow. Family and friends will meet at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00am for a graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019