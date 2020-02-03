Services
Shalana Henry White Obituary
Maryville - Shalana Henry White - age 37 of Maryville, passed away Sunday morning, February 2, 2020, at her home. She was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed being around her family. Shalana was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Bobby Garner and J.D. Hinds; and her stepfather, Jody Adams. She is survived by her husband of six years, Michael White; children: Caitlon Henry, Christopher White, Michael White Jr., David White, Jayden White, and Joey White; mother, Connie Shelton; sister and brother-in-law, Shauna and Deonta Matthews; maternal grandmother, Margaret Hinds; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 9th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Matt Cannon officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Monday in the Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services and interment. A reception will immediately follow at her home, 1239 Calderwood Highway, Maryville, TN 37801. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
